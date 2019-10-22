 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Questions No "Reserve Day" Provision In Vijay Hazare Trophy After Punjab's Exit

Updated: 22 October 2019 21:32 IST

Yuvraj Singh made his frustration public after his home state Punjab exited the tournament as their quarterfinal match was washed out due to rain.

Yuvraj Singh Questions No "Reserve Day" Provision In Vijay Hazare Trophy After Punjab
Yuvraj Singh asked the BCCI why there was no reserve day in knockout games. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday questioned the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) for not keeping the "reserve day" provision in the knockout games in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Yuvraj made his frustration public after his home state Punjab exited the tournament as their quarterfinal match was washed out due to rain. The former India all-rounder, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, also took a jibe at the Indian Board as he asked: "Or is it domestic tournament and it doesn't really matter?". Batting first, Tamil Nadu had only scored 174/6 in 39 overs. In reply, Punjab were cruising in the game as they had scored 52/2 in 12.2 overs before persistent rain stopped the play. After the match was abandoned, Tamil Nadu led by Dinesh Karthik entered the semifinals as they had won nine games in the league phase, four more than Punjab who had won five matches.

Tagging BCCI in his tweet, former India all-rounder wrote, "Again an unfortunate result for Punjab against Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare tournament, again Punjab cruising and game abandoned due to bad weather,  and on points we don't go to semis ! Why don't we have a reserve day ? Or is it domestic tournament it doesn't really matter ? @BCCI".

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh praised his team's journey in the tournament but rued the fact that they exited the tournament "without even playing the quarter finals due to rain".

"Played outstanding cricket in the league stage in a very tough A/B group and qualified for the knock outs brilliantly. Now we're out of the tournament without even playing the quarter finals due to rain. #reallydisappointed #VijayHazareTrophy #punjabteam @BCCI," Mandeep tweeted.

Out of favour Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also echoed the same sentiment as his former teammate Yuvraj Singh and questioned BCCI for not keeping reserve days for knockout games.

Replying to Madeep's tweet, Harbhajan wrote," Sick rule why not reserve day for these tournaments @BCCI must look into this and change it".

The other quarterfinal match between Chhattisgarh and Mumbai was also washed out, which led to the former advancing to the semifinals.

Karnataka will take on Chhattisgarh in Semifinal 1, while Tamil Nadu face Gujarat in semifinal 2 -- both of which will be played on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh Mandeep Singh Mandeep Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh questioned BCCI for not keeping reserve day in Vijay Hazre
  • Yuvraj made his frustration public after Punjab exited the tournament
  • Harbhajan Singh also echoed the same sentiment as Yuvraj Singh
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Yuvraj Singh In Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Yuvraj Singh In Harbhajan Singh's Throwback Picture
"My Super Star": Sourav Ganguly Wins Hearts With Brilliant Reply To Yuvraj Singh
"My Super Star": Sourav Ganguly Wins Hearts With Brilliant Reply To Yuvraj Singh's Congratulatory Tweet
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly's Former Teammates Likely To Attend Dinner Organised By Cricket Association of Bengal
"No One In Manchester Is Tough": Kevin Pietersen Trolls Yuvraj Singh After Manchester United
"No One In Manchester Is Tough": Kevin Pietersen Trolls Yuvraj Singh After Manchester United's Loss To Newcastle
Yuvraj Singh Recalls Getting Picked For Team India For The First Time Through Throwback Picture
Yuvraj Singh Recalls Getting Picked For Team India For The First Time Through Throwback Picture
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 22 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.