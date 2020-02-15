Yuvraj Singh , former India all-rounder, took to Instagram on Saturday to wish wife Hazel Keech Valentine's Day. Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with Hazel and captioned the post "U will always be my valentine @hazelkeechofficial." Soon after Yuvraj Singh shared the image with his fans on Instagram, his former India teammate Irfan Pathan posted a hilarious comment that left fans in splits. "Wishes ke emotions apke chehre se match nahi kar rahe hai... (The emotions of your wishes don't match your facial expressions.)," Irfan Pathan left a comment in Hindi.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Yuvraj, 38, recently returned to the field when he played a charity match to generate funds for Australia's Bushfire victims.

In the Bushfire Cricket Bash, Yuvraj was part of Adam Gilchrist XI who took on Ricky Ponting XI in a 10-over per side game.

The charity match was organised by Cricket Australia (CA) in a bid to raise funds for the victims of Australian Bushfire.

The Bushfire Bash was originally scheduled to be held as a curtain raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final on Saturday, but with downpours expected, CA said it would no longer be possible at the Sydney Cricket Ground SCG. The match, postponed to Sunday, was shifted to Melbourne.

Due to the bushfire, at least 33 people lost their lives and it destroyed thousands of homes in Australia.

In the match, former West Indies captain Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting entertained the Melbourne crowd by showcasing their skills with the bat.

Adam Gilchrist XI fell one run short of Ricky Ponting XI while chasing 105 in the 10-over per side game.