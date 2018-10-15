 
Yuvraj Singh Photobombs Wife Hazel Keech's Selfie, Fans Love It

Updated: 15 October 2018 11:44 IST

Both Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan were accompanied by their wives Hazel Keech and Sagarika Ghatge respectively.

Sagarika Ghatge had shared the image on her official social media account © Instagram

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh along with former players Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar are having a gala time in Maldives. Both Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan were accompanied by their wives Hazel Keech and Sagarika Ghatge respectively. The group was celebrating Zaheer Khan's 40th birthday organised by his wife Sagarika Ghatge. Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra joined the vacation later with their families. Sagarika Ghatge posted a few pictures of their vacation and one picture that stood out was that of Yuvraj Singh trying to photobomb hers and his wife Hazel Keech's selfie.

#islandlife #beachbummingI

Last one joins in - now its a complete #crew

Yuvraj played a pivotal part in India's 2011 World Cup-winning journey. Yuvraj's effort with both the bat and ball (362 runs and 15 wickets) in the 2011 World Cup earned him the player of the tournament award. Apart from this, Yuvraj, in a match against Ireland, became the first ever player to take five wickets and score 50 runs in a World Cup match. However, the joy of the tournament did not last long for the star left-handed batsman as he was diagnosed with cancer shortly after the World Cup. Yuvraj on Thursday recalled how he fought cancer and was determined to make a comeback in the game.

"The diagnosis of cancer shortly after the high of the World Cup victory, it took the joy out of everything, it was a very dark moment in my life, that little mental wince again," Yuvraj Singh was quoted as saying by cricketnext.

Yuvraj, who played his last ODI for India in June 2017 against the Windies, has played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.

