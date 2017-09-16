 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Needs To Prove Form And Fitness Ahead of 2019 World Cup, Says Sandeep Patil

Updated: 16 September 2017 14:58 IST

After being dropped for the Sri Lanka series, Yuvraj was also not considered for the first three one-dayers of the five-match series against Australia at home, starting Sunday, but Patil seemed optimistic about another comeback.

Yuvraj Singh Needs To Prove Form And Fitness Ahead of 2019 World Cup, Says Sandeep Patil
Yuvraj Singh was not included in India's squad for the first 3 Australia ODIs. © AFP

Former chairman of national selection committee Sandeep Patil has said Yuvraj Singh needed to prove form and fitness to stay in contention for a place in India's 2019 World Cup squad.

After being dropped for the Sri Lanka series, Yuvraj was also not considered for the first three one-dayers of the five-match series against Australia at home, starting Sunday, but Patil seemed optimistic about another comeback.

"It's fitness and form," Patil said when asked about the old warhorse's future in international cricket, keeping in mind the World Cup.

The former India batsman and coach added:"I am not the selector now. Two years is too long a period and the kind of injuries you have seen, there is too much workload on each player."

The 36-year-old Yuvraj, who last played an ODI against the West Indies in June, became the fifth player to represent the country 300 times in the format when he took to the field against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal this year.

"Yuvraj was like a God's gift, I have been his ardent fan and I will remain an ardent fan of Yuvraj. But he has to put runs on the board and he has to prove his fitness."

A slew of significant milestones that he reached in the recent 5-0 ODI whitewash of Sri Lanka amply demonstrated Mahendra Singh Dhoni's continuing influence in the limited overs game, and Patil termed him a "special player".

"It will be looked after by the professionals, who are working with the Indian team, so it will be wrong on my part to say what is going to happen with Dhoni, Yuvraj. But they are special cricketers, I wish I had even five percent of what they (kind of talent) have," the 61-year-old Patil, a former India batsman, said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Yuvraj Singh Sandeep Patil Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Patil said Yuvraj was God's gift to Indian cricket
  • Patil said he is an ardent fan of the left-hander
  • Yuvraj is not part of India's ODI squad for the Australia series
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's Double Ton To Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' At Sharjah, Watch Top 5 Memorable Knocks
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's Double Ton To Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' At Sharjah, Watch Top 5 Memorable Knocks
Yuvraj Singh Can Make A Comeback If He Fights: Sourav Ganguly
Yuvraj Singh Can Make A Comeback If He Fights: Sourav Ganguly
India vs Australia: Fans Slam BCCI For Picking Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav Over Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina
India vs Australia: Fans Slam BCCI For Picking Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav Over Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.