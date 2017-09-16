Yuvraj Singh Needs To Prove Form And Fitness Ahead of 2019 World Cup, Says Sandeep Patil

Yuvraj Singh was not included in India's squad for the first 3 Australia ODIs.

Former chairman of national selection committee Sandeep Patil has said Yuvraj Singh needed to prove form and fitness to stay in contention for a place in India's 2019 World Cup squad.

After being dropped for the Sri Lanka series, Yuvraj was also not considered for the first three one-dayers of the five-match series against Australia at home, starting Sunday, but Patil seemed optimistic about another comeback.

"It's fitness and form," Patil said when asked about the old warhorse's future in international cricket, keeping in mind the World Cup.

The former India batsman and coach added:"I am not the selector now. Two years is too long a period and the kind of injuries you have seen, there is too much workload on each player."

The 36-year-old Yuvraj, who last played an ODI against the West Indies in June, became the fifth player to represent the country 300 times in the format when he took to the field against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal this year.

"Yuvraj was like a God's gift, I have been his ardent fan and I will remain an ardent fan of Yuvraj. But he has to put runs on the board and he has to prove his fitness."

A slew of significant milestones that he reached in the recent 5-0 ODI whitewash of Sri Lanka amply demonstrated Mahendra Singh Dhoni's continuing influence in the limited overs game, and Patil termed him a "special player".

"It will be looked after by the professionals, who are working with the Indian team, so it will be wrong on my part to say what is going to happen with Dhoni, Yuvraj. But they are special cricketers, I wish I had even five percent of what they (kind of talent) have," the 61-year-old Patil, a former India batsman, said.

(With inputs from PTI)