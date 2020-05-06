Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Oh Bale Oh Tere Chuhey": Yuvraj Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's Workout Drill

Updated: 06 May 2020 18:18 IST

Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolled Yuzvendra Chahal's workout video which he shared on Twitter.

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a 39-second workout video on Twitter. © Twitter

Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, hilariously trolled Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's workout drill, which he posted on micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday. With the country currently under phase three of nationwide lockdown, professional athletes are leaving no stone unturned to keep themselves physically fit  by doing their workout regimes at home. The 29-year-old spinner also posted a 39-second video, doing various exercises using dumbles. "The pain you feel today is the strength you'll feel tomorrow..!!," Chahal captioned the video. However, Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket last year, pulled Chahal's leg by calling him "chuhey". "Oh bale oh tere chuhey,"Yuvraj commented on the video.

Like most celebrities, Chahal is also keeping his fans entertained with his social media posts during the lockdown.

During India's international matches the spinner often hosts 'Chahal TV' which has been quite a hit among fans.

Last month, the spinner presented the first-ever "home edition" of 'Chahal TV'. He began the video by introducing his family members to the fans and latter gave a little tour of his home.

Chahal also participated in an online chess charity event last month which raised Rs 8.8 lakh for the waste pickers' community fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Chahal, former world champion Viswanathan Anand also participated in the charity match, organised by a team of stand-up comedians.

Last month, Yuvraj Singh also donated Rs 50 lakh  to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

Last week, Yuvraj's birthday wish for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, wife of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, sent his Twitter followers into a frenzy as he called her "Rosie phabie"

"Happy birthday Rosie phabie sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma," Yuvraj tweeted.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolled Yuzvendra Chahal's workout drill
  • Yuvraj pulled Chahal's leg by calling him "chuhey"
  • Yuzvendra Chahal shared his 39-second workout video on Twitter
