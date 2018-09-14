Yuvraj Singh made his last appearance on the international circuit against the West Indies on June 30, 2017, when he featured for India in a One-day International (ODI). Since then, he has failed to find a spot in the national team and has been constantly trolled on social media, with one of the reasons of his not being in the India team, being given being that he was growing too old for the game. The 36-year-old Yuvraj was also told that he was too old for power training and should stick to normal exercise routine.

Yuvraj, who had earlier recovered from cancer, on Friday hit back at the critics by posting a power training video on Instagram and said, "Last year I was told that I'm old for power training and should stick to my normal routines. Don't tell me I can't do something cause I'm going to #doitagain till I reach my goals Look forward to start of a new season. So always remember it's never too late to learn something new and achieve it #doitagain #neversaynever #livedareinspire."

Yuvraj Singh has played 304 ODIs for India scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. He has the highest score of 150 in the 50-over format.

Yuvraj has also featured in 40 Tests and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.

The all-rounder was also conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2012. He was also the man of the tournament in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.