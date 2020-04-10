Soon enough, Yuvraj commented on the post, hilariously trolling the England cricketer.

"Well sometimes u slip on those pies too," wrote Yuvraj with a 'laughing' emoji.

Following the back-and-forth in 2008 between two of the biggest names in cricket, the duo shared a good bond off the field.

Kevin Pietersen had also visited the Indian cricketer at his residence in Gurgaon in 2012, after Yuvraj had returned after undergoing cancer treatment in the United States.

"Great to hook up with the pie chucker...," Pietersen had tweeted after meeting Yuvraj.

Yuvraj, once a poster boy of Indian cricket, brought the curtain down on his international career in 2019, spanning close to 19 years and over 400 matches.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92 (3 hundreds and 11 50s). His highest Test score of 169 came against Pakistan in 2007 at Bengaluru.

A massive 304 ODIs was where Yuvraj really delivered, scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties. His highest score was 150 against England at Cuttack in 2017.

He was a T20I superstar as well, playing 58 matches to score 1177 runs with a superb strike rate of 136.38, with a top score of 77 not out versus Australia at Rajkot in 2013.