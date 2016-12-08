Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding celebrations have been star-studded affair.

Yuvraj Singh's wedding celebrations with Hazel Keech have been star-studded affair. After ceremonies and parties in Chandigarh and Goa, it culminated in a gala reception and it had greats like Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as attendees.

Yuvraj looked dapper in his designer 'sherwani' while Hazel too looked gorgeous in a designer 'saree'.

Ahead of the reception, Yuvraj had a mehendi ceremony where Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh came.

While the reception had Dhoni, Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Ashoke Dinda among others.

