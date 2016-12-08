 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception

Updated: 08 December 2016 17:03 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi after celebrations in Chandigarh and Goa

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding celebrations have been star-studded affair. © PTI

Yuvraj Singh's wedding celebrations with Hazel Keech have been star-studded affair. After ceremonies and parties in Chandigarh and Goa, it culminated in a gala reception and it had greats like Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as attendees.

Yuvraj looked dapper in his designer 'sherwani' while Hazel too looked gorgeous in a designer 'saree'.

 

@mahi7781 with @sakshising_r joins the @yuvisofficial's reception party in Delhi.

A video posted by Yuvraj Singh World (@yuviworld) on

Ahead of the reception, Yuvraj had a mehendi ceremony where Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh came.

While the reception had Dhoni, Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Ashoke Dinda among others.

 

A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

 

@virendersehwag at @yuvisofficial's wedding reception.

A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh World (@yuviworld) on

 

Reception Delhi @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial #hardikpandya

A photo posted by Yuvihazel12 (@yuvrajhazelfc) on

Topics : Yuvraj Singh Sourav Ganguly MS Dhoni Mohammad Kaif India Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh's wedding reception was attended by Ganguly, Dhoni
  • Virender Sehwag was also present on the occasion
  • Other current and former members of Indian team attended the event
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.