Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception

Yuvraj Singh's wedding celebrations with Hazel Keech have been star-studded affair. After ceremonies and parties in Chandigarh and Goa, it culminated in a gala reception and it had greats like Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as attendees.
Yuvraj looked dapper in his designer 'sherwani' while Hazel too looked gorgeous in a designer 'saree'.
Ahead of the reception, Yuvraj had a mehendi ceremony where Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh came.
Exclusively on @shaadisaga : Saurav Ganguly at @yuvisofficial and @hazelkeechofficial 's starry reception in Delhi! Also, M.S Dhoni with wife Sakshi just gave a surprise visit to greet the couple. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also amongst the attendees! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #yuvrajsingh #wedding #yuvrajwedshazel #yhpl #hazelkeech #celebritywedding #wedding #shaadisaga #weddingfashion #jjvalaya #lehenga #weddingphotography #indianwedding #indianbride #bride #yuvikishaadi #weddingoftheyear #yuvi #reception #cricket #love #instadaily #dhoni
While the reception had Dhoni, Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Ashoke Dinda among others.
Marathon wedding comes 2 an End last night.I knw how it feels bro @YUVSTRONG12 congrats