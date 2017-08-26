Yuvraj Singh Goes Shirtless. Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh Team Up To Troll Him

Yuvraj Singh knows his way around social media networks. Over the years the star left-hander has not just entertained fans on the pitch but also on popular platforms. Unlike most of his peers, Yuvraj indulges in banter and often draws chuckles from not just his fans but also teammates. In a recent Instagram post, Yuvi uploaded a shirtless photo of himself with the caption 'Mood'. The 35-year-old's photo triggered several hilarious remarks in the comments section. Among those 'trolling' Yuvraj were two close friends and teammates Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma.

Mood ???????? A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

'Sallu bhai', wrote Bhajji, while Rohit commented, "please define what you mean when you say 'Mood' because it's not very clear". The comments from the two cricketers made sure more fans got involved in this exchange.

Yuvraj, who was axed from the ODI series squad, was compared to American tennis legend Andre Agassi by chief selector MSK Prasad. Prasad, however, clarified that the national team's door is still open for the veteran cricketer, who was ignored by selectors for the ODI series in Sri Lanka starting August 20.

This move can be an indication of the mindset going forward with the World Cup coming up in 2019 in England. "Yuvraj has been rested," said Prasad.

"Doors are never closed on anybody. Everybody has got a right to play cricket. It's their passion. They are chasing their passion. In terms of selection, we try to select the best possible team. Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS Dhoni (or anybody else). When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody."

(With inputs from PTI)