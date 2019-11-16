Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh , who bid adieu to international cricket earlier this year, has said that he is currently enjoying his life post retirement. After announcing his retirement in June this year, Yuvraj, who represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, participated in the Global T20 tournament in Canada and is currently plying his trade in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. "I am loving this phase of my career. I really enjoyed playing in Canada. Unfortunately, I could not go to CPL because of its schedule. But playing two or three formats a year is actually great for me. I have my retired life. I get to work on things which I want to after my retirement. When I miss cricket, I have these two or three tournaments to play," Yuvraj, who was architect of India's 2011 World Cup victory , said.

"I am at that age where I don't wish to be really playing throughout the year. I want to spend time with my family, enjoy my life because it's been a roller coaster ride for 17 years. So, I want to be as relaxed as possible."

The marquee all-rounder, however, didn't have a great debut in the T10 format as his innings lasted for only six balls in which he collected six runs while playing for Maratha Arabians.

Talking about his debut T10 outing against the Northern Warriors, Yuvraj said: "Actually, it went really fast. I just felt that there's no time to think whether to block or go for the big hits. But I guess that's the nature of T10."

The 37-year-old didn't get a chance to bowl as Warriors chased down the target of 89 with utmost ease. Swashbuckling West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was once again at his menacing best as he smashed 58 runs off just 24 balls and led the Warriors to a comprehensive eight-wicket win. He had also contributed with the ball by picking up two wickets in his two overs.

"I hope we get used to it quickly because we don't have too many games to qualify. It's a short tournament," he said.

Further elaborating about his first experience with the T10 format, the left-hander said, "In T20s, for me as a No. 4 batsman I try to take eight to ten balls to get going. But in T10, you don't have that much liberty. If you play three or four dot balls, you have to take a run or hit a boundary. So, batsman go under pressure very quickly. So, you have to be a little smarter in terms of picking the bowlers you are going to hit."

According to Yuvraj, bit-hitters and players, who are innovative, use the pace of the bowlers and are smart will be more successful in the T10 format. "T10 is a very exciting format. But I am not sure that players get that much time to get set and play their innings."

The World Cup-winning all-rounder, however, doesn't see T10 making the same impact on world cricket as T20.

"I don't see the T10 making the same impact as T20 format did on the game. The new 100 ball format will be an exciting one because it's not T10, it's not T20, it's about 100 balls. The Hundred can be close to a revolution like T20," he pointed.