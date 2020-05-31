Yuvraj Singh took the 'keep it up' challenge a notch higher as he challenged Sachin Tendulkar to break his "record of 100 in the kitchen" on Sunday. After being nominated by Yuvraj to take the 'keep it up' challenge, Sachin Tendulkar had added his twist to the task by bouncing the ball repeatedly off his bat with a blindfold on and asked the former India all-rounder to ace the challenge in the same way. Yuvraj, in his latest Instagram post, can be seen bouncing a tennis ball off a rolling pin and challenged Sachin to do the same without breaking anything in the kitchen.

"Master you have broken so many records on the field!! time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen ! Sorry couldn't post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 paji back to you hope you don't break other things in the kitchen @sachintendulkar," Yuvraj captioned the video on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj, after watching Sachin's twist to the 'keep it up' challenge, admitted that he knew he was challenging the wrong legend.

In reply to Sachin's Instagram post, Yuvraj said that he might need a week to complete this task.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," Yuvraj left a comment on Tendulkar's post.

Yuvraj Singh started the trend of 'keep it up' challenge among Indian cricketers by posting a video of himself on Instagram where he kept the bouncing the ball on the side of his bat.

He then nominated Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh to take the challenge.

Since then many Indian cricketers have come up with their modifications to the task.