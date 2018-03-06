Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Manchester United's Comeback Win Enthusiastically, Twitter Loves It

Yuvraj Singh is among quite a few Indian cricketers who follow football diligently and it is no secret that the stylish southpaw is a big Manchester United fan. Yuvraj was even once pictured with Zaheer Khan, batting great Sunil Gavaskar and his son Rohan watching a Community Shield match between the Red Devils and Wigan Athletic at Wembley. On Monday night, Yuvraj was awake late cheering his team on as they took on Crystal Palace in a Premier League match away from home at Selhurst Park.