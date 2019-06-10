Yuvraj Singh: Career Highlights And Statistics

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket as he pulled the curtain down on a 19-year career. The pugnacious left-hander, who also bowled orthodox left-arm spin, has played 40 Tests, 111 One-day Internationals (ODI) and 58 T20 Internationals (T20I) for India. There are some matches that are etched in every cricket fans' memory forever. Yuvraj Singh provided many such moments to Indian cricket fans. A single inning would be less to showcase his remarkable career. It was his tremendous game play and aggressive batting display which made India won ample of matches. Not only as a batsman and bowler, but as a fielder also he with his electrifying catches and watchful fielding efforts changed the course of many matches.

Here are some of his career highlights.

Under-19 World Cup (2000): India won their first ever Under-19 World Cup in 2000, thanks to star performer Yuvraj Singh. His all-round performance made him the Player of the Tournament award and a call-up to the national squad.

Yuvraj scored 203 runs and claimed 12 wickets in 8 matches. In a group stage match, he scored 68 runs against New Zealand and also took four wickets.

He did not stop here and scored a quick-fire 58 off 25 balls against Australia in semi-finals. Thereafter, he made his debut in the ICC Champions Trophy against Australia.

NatWest Trophy (2002): It was the NatWest Trophy final of 2002 where Sourav Ganguly's men chased down a huge total of 326. Yuvraj played a major role in one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket's history.

Chasing 326, India was struggling at 146/5 when Yuvraj along with Mohammed Kaif started rebuilding the innings. They stitched a 121-run partnership which ensured India's win. Yuvraj scored 69 off 63 balls in India's famous win.

T20 World Cup (2007): Yuvraj Singh was at his very best during T20 World Cup in 2007. He played some fantastic knocks of 58 (16 balls) and 70 (30) against England and Australia respectively.

Yuvraj smashed England's Stuart Broad for record six sixes in an over during the tournament. He also holds the record of hitting biggest six of 119 metres.

ICC World Cup (2011): The World Cup 2011 turned into the biggest act, a dream tournament for Yuvraj Singh. He scored 362 runs in nine matches at a staggering average of 90.50 with one century and four half-centuries.

He also impressed with the ball, claiming 15 wickets in the tournament including two in the final played at the Wankhede as India scripted an emphatic victory in the final clash and lifted the World Cup after a gap of 28 years.

Yuvraj was named Player of the Tournament.