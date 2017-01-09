 
Yuvraj Singh Applauds MS Dhoni's Decision And His Captaincy Record

Updated: 09 January 2017 16:24 IST

Yuvraj Singh said that Dhoni had to hand over the team to the next man in order to prepare for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Yuvraj Singh has played a major part of his career under MS Dhoni's leadership. © AFP

Star batsman Yuvraj Singh has endorsed MS Dhoni's decision of stepping down as India's limited-overs skipper, describing it as "very good". The southpaw, who played a large part of his career under Dhoni's leadership, lauded the wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy record.

"I think he took a very good decision in stepping down (as captain)," Yuvraj told bcci.tv.

The Punjab batsman also said that Dhoni had to hand over the team to the next man in order to prepare for the 2019 World Cup in England.

"I'm sure he saw that it's time for the next guy to take over and build the team for the 2019 World Cup and he must have seen that in Virat (Kohli)," Yuvi added.

"We have won the T20 World Cup, the ICC World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy and were also the number one Test team under him. I'm not sure how many captains have that," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj, who was recalled to the Indian ODI side for the England series, also highlighted the fact that he was working extremely hard on his fitness.

"I need to be very careful with everything I do. The science of fitness has advanced and that is how we are learning," he said, "If you see the boys in the Indian team, everybody is training pretty hard and physically fit. Being physically fit is a very important part of improving mental strength," the 35-year-old said.

Dhoni stepped down from India's limited-over cricket captaincy last week but remained available for selection. Kohli, India's Test skipper, was given charge of the limited-overs sides and will look to implement his vision for the side going forward.

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni stepped down as ODI and T20I captain last week
  • Virat Kohli was named skipper by the selectors
  • Yuvraj Singh has been recalled to India's ODI side
