There have been some exceptional catches in the Indian Premier League 2020 season but the Women's Big Bash League doesn't seem to be too far behind when it comes to witnessing moments of magic in the field. One such instance came in the match between Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women on Saturday. Adelaide Strikers spinner Amanda Wellington bowled a loopy full toss to Amelia Kerr, who tried to target the mid-wicket boundary. She didn't get a proper connection, with Maddy Penna, who was stationed at short mid-wicket, diving full length to take the catch. The ball, however, ricocheted off her hands and ballooned up. Fortunately, for the Strikers Tahlia McGrath was at hand to latch on to the ball, diving full length and just about managing to hold onto the catch.

The Twitter handle of the Women's Big Bash League shared the video of the incredible catch, calling it "one of the great catches" seen in the WBBL.

You've gotta be kidding! Tahlia McGrath (with a bit of help from Maddy Penna) pulls off one of the great catches we've seen in the WBBL #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/8TgEPXWTbI — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 7, 2020

The catch proved crucial to the cause as Adeliade Strikers beat Brisbane Heat by 18 runs. Wellington was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers, taking two and giving away 19 runs off her 3 overs.

Captain Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown were brilliant with the ball as well. Schutt took a wicket, and gave away just 26 runs off her four overs while Brown was even more miserly, going for just 17 runs off her four overs with a wicket to her name.

For Adelaide, Katie Mack's 37-ball 50 and Laura Wolvaardt's 46 helped the team post 153 for eight.

Promoted

Georgia Redmayne gave Brisbane Heat a flying start and along with Maddy Green put on 78 runs for the first wicket. However, after Redmayne was dismissed for 65, the Heat suffered a batting collapse.

Barring the openers, Redmayne and Green, only Grace Harris managed to get into double digits. The rest fell like nine pins as the Strikers registered a comfortable win over their opponents.