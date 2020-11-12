Former captain Younis Khan will continue as the men's batting coach of Pakistan until the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday. The Twenty20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held in Australia. Younis had earlier accompanied Pakistan to England this summer and will now continue with his responsibilities for the upcoming series in New Zealand for which the side departs on 23 November. When not traveling with the national side, Younis will be based at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance in Karachi as a batting coach. A work programme will be developed with the National High-Performance team.

"I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis. I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand," said Younis in an official PCB release.

"I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen on working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills. However, I want to remind all fans and followers that there is a process to achieve excellence and while some improvements can be noticed quickly, this will require lots of hard work, perseverance, and patience before the required skills are embedded and start producing consistent results," he added.

Younis had scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests; 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is. He has scored most Test centuries (34) for Pakistan while his career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009 lifted him to number one position in the ICC rankings.

Promoted

The PCB has also appointed former Test spinner Arshad Khan as Pakistan women's national cricket team's bowling coach for one year. Arshad played nine Tests and 58 ODIs, taking 32 and 56 wickets, respectively.

Arshad's appointment has come within a month after former Bermuda and Glamorgan captain David Hemp was appointed head coach of the national side. Arshad will take up the role following the remaining four Pakistan Super League 2020 where he is involved with Peshawar Zalmi and along with David, will be involved in the Women's National T20 Championship.