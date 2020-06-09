Pakistan on Tuesday appointed former captain Younis Khan as national team's batting coach and also roped in Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach for the upcoming tour of England. The 42-year-old Younis had scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, including a career-best 313 in a successful career during which he also became world number one batsman in the ICC rankings. Pakistan are scheduled to take on England in a three-Test series from July 30 and then the two teams will clash in a three-match T20 series from August 29.

"I am delighted that someone of the stature and incredible batting record of Younis Khan has agreed to join the Pakistan cricket set-up as national men's team batting coach," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"Younis' work ethics, commitment to match preparation, game awareness and tactics in the English conditions will be invaluable. He is a role model to a number of current players and is hugely respected. I have no doubt that the squad will benefit from the immense value that he will bring, both on and off the field."

Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who took 185 wickets in 52 Tests for Pakistan, will also be mentor of side. He has guided both England and the West Indies in the past as spin bowling coach.

"Mushtaq knows the English conditions as well as anyone, having spent a lot of time playing county cricket and working with the England cricket team," said Wasim.

"Apart from guiding the spinners and playing a mentor's role, Mushtaq can be helpful to Misbah in match planning and preparations.

"It is crucial that the side understands the conditions that they will encounter in the upcoming series and so having the experience of the likes of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed to compliment head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis will be invaluable."

Younis said he feels "privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve Pakistan for a challenging but exciting tour of England."

"The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights. Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance," Younis said in a PCB release.

"This particular tour provides me with an ideal opportunity where I can spend post-training time with the players to engage with them on batting techniques, bowler assessments, mental toughness exercises besides talking them through with scenario planning," said Younis, who scored 810 runs in nine Tests against England.

"We all know English conditions demand not only precise technique but patience and discipline, and if you can master these, then you will not only excel in England but anywhere in the world."

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq also welcomed Younis and Mushtaq on the coaching panel.

"Due to events beyond human control, the series in England will be one of the most challenging and difficult and, as such, we need to have the best talent and brains on our side. Younis as well as Mushtaq clearly tick all these and additional boxes, which will assist us in achieving our targets," he said.