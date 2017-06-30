 
Young Players Will Get Opportunity In Run-Up To 2019 World Cup, Says MSK Prasad

Updated: 30 June 2017 19:18 IST

With as many as 55 ODIs slated to be played between now and the 2019 mega event, Prasad said young cricketers will get chances to showcase their talent.

Young Players Will Get Opportunity In Run-Up To 2019 World Cup, Says MSK Prasad
MSK Prasad also said that BCCI would plan an all-round strategy for the team © Facebook

India are slated to play as many as 55 One-Day Internationals between now and the 2019 Cricket World Cup. MSK Prasad, the chairman of selectors, said that the younger players would be given chances to showcase their talent in the run-up to the tournament in England in 2019 so as to help them gain experience.

"Such a move would make sure that the new players can acquire skills and gain experience by featuring in some 40 to 50 matches by the time the World Cup is held," Prasad explained.

He was talking to reporters after offering worship at the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

Prasad's remarks assume significance as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to harp on including players with experience of 40-50 matches for big tournaments like the World Cup.

He called the loss in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy to Pakistan 'unfortunate'. "It is unfortunate that the team lost the final. Overall, we did well. We must take positives from the tournament and look to correct the mistakes with an eye on the next World Cup," he said, adding the team did well in all the three areas - batting, bowling, and fielding.

"BCCI would plan an all-round strategy for the team after identifying the shortcomings," Prasad said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Cricket
Highlights
  • India will play 55 ODIs between now and 2019 World Cup
  • Prasad called the loss in the final of the Champions Trophy 'unfortunate'
  • MSK Prasad is the chairman of selectors
