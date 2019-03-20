 
Young Cricketer Dies After Collapsing While Batting

Updated: 20 March 2019 18:52 IST

Sonu Yadav, a second-division cricketer of Ballygunge Sporting Club, was declared brought dead by SSKM hospital authorities.

Sonu Yadav is survived by his parents and two brothers. © AFP

A 22-year-old Kolkata based cricketer fell ill during a friendly match and died on Wednesday, hospital sources said. Sonu Yadav, a second-division cricketer of Ballygunge Sporting Club, was declared brought dead by SSKM hospital authorities after he felt discomfort while batting and collapsed. He is survived by his parents and two brothers. Sonu's teammates asked him to take a break but Yadav's health continued to deteriorate. He was then rushed to the medical unit of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), from where he was taken to the hospital.

Club official Shyamal Banerjee said: "I cannot believe Sonu is no more. Sonu was a very talented cricketer. I heard the news in the afternoon. Heard Sonu was playing with his friends because our club did not have any match."

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Sonu's death takes place close on the heels of another young cricketer Aniket Sharma losing his life collapsing on the field while playing.

