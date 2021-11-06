India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant mourned the demise of legendary coach Tarak Sinha who passed away on Saturday aged 71 after a battle with cancer. Tarak Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Pant. Pant said Sinha took care of him as his son and the coach will always remain with the wicket-keeper whenever he walks out onto the field.

"My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated. You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences and prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir," tweeted Pant.

"It is with a heavy heart we have to share this tragic news of Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of the Sonnet Club, has left for his heavenly abode at 3 am on Saturday after a brave battle with lung cancer for two months," said Sonnet Cricket Club in an official statement.

"He has been the soul of Sonnet Cricket Club which has given Indian and Delhi cricket so many gems. We want to thank each and everyone who has been by his side in these trying times and prayed for his recovery," read the statement.

The Sonnet Club is where Sinha basically operated and the club has been acting as Delhi's supply line when it comes to cricketing talent.

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award.