 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Think You Can Baffle Sachin Tendulkar By Speaking In Tamil? No Way

Updated: 24 October 2017 16:32 IST

Tendulkar recalls how he countered the Tamil Nadu team's plans in a domestic match.

Think You Can Baffle Sachin Tendulkar By Speaking In Tamil? No Way
Tendulkar spoke during the launch of Democracy's XI, a new cricket book by Rajdeep Sardesai © AFP

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has won many battles on the field while batting, taking on bowlers like Wasim Akram, Allan Donald, Glenn McGrath, to name a few, in his 24-year-old career. Reading what the opposition is planning to do to get his wicket and always staying a step ahead was one of the essential elements of his successful career and more often than not, the little master would counter that with his own array of skills that made him stand out among other players. While speaking during the launch of Democracy's XI, a new cricket book by Rajdeep Sardesai, in Mumbai on Monday, Tendulkar shared an interesting story while playing for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in a domestic match.

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani took to Twitter and uploaded a video where Tendulkar is seen mentioning some interesting facts about the match.

"I still remember since we are talking about language, we were playing against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai and the ball started reversing. They had changed the ball and I stood two feet outside the crease just to disturb the bowler's length.

"From point Hemang Badani said something to the bowler. He said, 'munnadi, munnadi'  (forward) failing to understand that I had spent around good 15 years with the Indian team with guys from Chennai in the dressing room. I understand little bit.

"So 'munnadi and pinnadi' (forward and backward) I would constantly be altering my stance because I could follow what Hemang was telling the bowler and do exactly the opposite. So sometimes it works to your advantage," said Tendulkar.

Topics : India Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Hemang Badani Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar spoke during a book launch in Mumbai
  • Hemang Badani uploaded the video on Twitter
  • Tendulkar spoke about a match between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
How An 'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Became Team India's Strength, Explains Sachin Tendulkar
How An 'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Became Team India's Strength, Explains Sachin Tendulkar
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Smashes 31st Hundred In His 200th ODI
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Smashes 31st Hundred In His 200th ODI
When Friends Spoiled Sachin Tendulkar's First Chinese Food Experience
When Friends Spoiled Sachin Tendulkar's First Chinese Food Experience
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.