Yorkshire's Jack Leaning Pulls Off Stunning One-Hand Catch In NatWest Blast

Updated: 12 August 2017 17:24 IST

Yorkshire Vikings' Jack Leaning pulled off a stunning catch during England's domestic T20 competition against Lancashire.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain termed the catch as "amazing". © Twitter

Yorkshire Vikings' Jack Leaning pulled off a stunning catch during England's domestic T20 competition against Lancashire. Leaning's incredible one-handed blinder surprised everyone when the cricketer sent Lancashire's Arron Lilley back to the pavilion. Leaning was fielding at the cover boundary when a hard hit from Lilley off pacer Liam Plunkett went up in the air. It looked like a six but Leaning launched himself and plucked an incredible grasp.

WATCH:

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was doing commentary during the match, termed the catch as "amazing".

"He ran in, he made a difficult catch impossible and then he grabbed it," he said.

"We've seen some great catches - this will take some beating," he added.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan claimed career-best T20 figures of 6 for 19 to guide Yorkshire to a 19-run win over Lancashire.

The 23-year-old Leaning had made his first class debut in 2013 against Surrey. He has played 47 first-class matches so far and scored 2087 runs at an average of 32.10.

Leaning has also played 40 List A matches, with 919 runs under his belt at an average of 31.68.

Highlights
  • Yorkshire beat Lancashire by 19 runs
  • Tim Bresnan claimed 6 wickets
  • Leaning made his first class debut in 2013
