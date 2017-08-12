Yorkshire's Jack Leaning Pulls Off Stunning One-Hand Catch In NatWest Blast

Yorkshire Vikings' Jack Leaning pulled off a stunning catch during England's domestic T20 competition against Lancashire. Leaning's incredible one-handed blinder surprised everyone when the cricketer sent Lancashire's Arron Lilley back to the pavilion. Leaning was fielding at the cover boundary when a hard hit from Lilley off pacer Liam Plunkett went up in the air. It looked like a six but Leaning launched himself and plucked an incredible grasp.

WATCH:

Simply incredible! ??@JackLeaning1 pulls off one of the greatest catches you will see #Blast17 pic.twitter.com/eOItrCkKEp — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 11, 2017

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was doing commentary during the match, termed the catch as "amazing".

"He ran in, he made a difficult catch impossible and then he grabbed it," he said.

"We've seen some great catches - this will take some beating," he added.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan claimed career-best T20 figures of 6 for 19 to guide Yorkshire to a 19-run win over Lancashire.

The 23-year-old Leaning had made his first class debut in 2013 against Surrey. He has played 47 first-class matches so far and scored 2087 runs at an average of 32.10.

Leaning has also played 40 List A matches, with 919 runs under his belt at an average of 31.68.