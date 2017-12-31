Pakistan Cricket Rules ICC's Top Ten Tweets Of The Year

The year of 2017 saw the game of cricket reach new heights yet again. From Indian men's cricket team creating new records to suffering shock defeats, women's cricket coming up the ranks and the upswing of Pakistan cricket, which had lost its charm, as they lifted the ICC 2017 Champions Trophy in England. With its ever-increasing fan base, the gentleman's game still remains as the top sport for many fans. Recalling all the favourite moments of the game, International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 31 took to Twitter to share their top 10 shared ICC tweets of 2017. And it was no surprise as eight of the ten most shared tweets belonged to Pakistan Cricket.

In the 10th, ninth and eight places are the Tweets related to Pakistan winning the ICC 2017 Champions Trophy as they beat the formidable Indian side by a massive 180-run margin. Till date, the particular tweet of Pakistan winning lifting coveted trophy has 3529 Retweets (RTs). While it was a shocking moment for the Indians fans, the world surely did enjoy Pakistan's victory in one of the most awaited rivalries in the game of cricket.

In the seventh place is our very own Rohit Sharma, who recently hit the joint-fastest T20I hundred against Sri Lanka. In his 35-ball hundred, Rohit hit 11 fours and eight huge sixes.

At no.6 and no.5 is Tweet of Virat Kohli-led India exchanging pleasantries with Pakistan after suffering a shock defeat in the ICC CT 2017 finals and Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan lifting the coveted CT title in their magnificent white jackets. The tweet garnered 4823 RTs.

At no.4 is ICC's throw-back Tweet of Yuvraj Singh dispatching Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in the 2007 T20I Cricket World Cup and thus creating a T20I history. In that match, Yuvraj scored a quick-fire 58 runs off just 16 balls. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had 122 thousand views and over 6,000 retweets. Yuvraj's magical feat is etched in everybody's memory and still is one of the most enjoyed moments of the game.

And the top three most shared ICC tweets are the celebration of Pakistan winning the CT 2017 title with a little glimpse of their dressing room festivities. In no.2, with almost 8000 RTs, is the recognition of Pakistan cricket's latest addition to their trophy cabinet -- the 2017 Champions Trophy.

And topping the chart is the video of Indian captain Kohli and Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik sharing a light moment with each other during the presentation ceremony in the Champions Trophy final.