The Indian cricket fraternity on Tuesday mourned 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma. The former middle-order batsman died of a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Jay Shah, Yuvraj Singh, Anurag Thakur, Venkatesh Prasad and many others paid tribute to the former India cricketer on social media. Yashpal Sharma, 66, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Yashpal's gutsy attitude against the fiercest of oppositions made endeared him to his teammates and made him a key asset for the Indian team.

Yashpal's former team-mate Kris Srikkanth wrote ,"Sad to hear the demise of my former teammate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace."

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace ! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar said he was "shocked and pained" by the news.

"Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family," wrote Tendulkar.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

"Shocked and pained to learn about the sudden demise of Shri Yashpal Sharma. He will always be remembered for his knock of 89 runs against West Indies, which provided impetus to India's world cup journey in 1983 and his overall contribution for #TeamIndia," wrote BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Shocked and pained to learn about the sudden demise of Shri Yashpal Sharma. He will always be remembered for his knock of 89 runs against West Indies, which provided impetus to India's world cup journey in 1983 and his overall contribution for #TeamIndia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 13, 2021

Others too took to social media to pay their tribute to Yashpal Sharma.

Sad to hear about the demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances during the key matches in 1983 cricket World-Cup played a crucial role in one of India's greatest triumphs in cricketing history. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & team members. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 13, 2021

Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/jVkHEyRWfP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 13, 2021

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Yashpal paaji. A wonderful batsman and fielder, he was in the fabled 1983 World Cup team. I was fortunate to play a few ODI's and many matches for State Bank of India with him. May his soul find eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/cjGjsqrFg1 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones #YashpalSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Really heartbreaking to know that Yashpal paaji is no more. May God give his loved ones strength to cope with this loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/tDZwzwSilu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 13, 2021

Shocking and saddening to hear the news of Yash paaji.. Only a few days ago I saw him on TV with the winning 1983 team.. May his soul merge with light and attain Sadgati..you never know when's the last goodbye.. Heartfelt condolences — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) July 13, 2021

These couple of years have been very taxing for everyone. Today was no different, saddened by the passing away of #YashpalSharma sir. My deepest condolences to the family and friends. #OmShanti — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear of the passing of #YashpalSharma ji. An Indian cricket hero and a part of the legendary 1983 World Cup winning squad. My condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ry7z9miPsB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2021

Yashpal played 37 Tests for Team India during his career, where he scored 1,606 runs at an average of 33.46.

He also represented India in 42 ODIs, scoring 883 runs at 28.48. He registered two international centuries.

Promoted

Yashpal's most memorable innings came during the victorious 1983 World Cup campaign. In the opening game itself he bagged the player-of-the-match against the West Indies for his terrific knock of 89.

He also played a key role in India's six-wicket win in the semi-finals against England, scoring 61 runs.