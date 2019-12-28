Yashasvi Jaiswal's All-Round Performance Helps India U-19 Thrash South Africa In Second Youth ODI

India U-19 on Saturday beat South Africa U-19 by eight wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series being played between the two sides at the Buffalo Park in East London. South Africa were put in to bat first after India won the toss and ended being bundled out for 119 in under 30 overs. This was despite South Africa being 71/2 at one stage. Yashasvi Jaiswal took four wickets in 3.5 overs while Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets each.