Yashasvi Jaiswal Named In India B Squad For Deodhar Trophy

Updated: 25 October 2019 20:43 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became the youngest batsman to score a List A double hundred, has been named in the India B side for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double hundred in the © Twitter

These are happy times for Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as he has been selected for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy scheduled to be played from October 31 to November 4 in Ranchi. It was his brilliant performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to which he got selected in the India B team led by Parthiv Patel. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer collected a total of 564 runs in the six matches he played at an average of 112.80, including a double hundred and two centuries in the tournament.

In fact, on October 16, he became the youngest batsman in the world to score a List A double hundred. At 17 years and 292 days, Yashasvi scored 203 runs against Jharkhand in Alur, Karnataka. His 154-ball inning, which was studded with 17 fours and 12 sixes, had helped Mumbai post 358/3 which they defended easily at the KSCA Cricket Ground.

With the feat, Yashasvi had become the seventh Indian cricketer to score a double century in List A cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice), Shikhar Dhawan, KV Kaushal and Sanju Samson are the other Indian cricketers who have scored double hundreds in List A cricket.

India A: Hanuma Vihari (C), Devdutt Padikkal, A.R. Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai

India B: Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana

India C: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh

Parthiv Ajay Patel Parthiv Patel Shubman Gill Hanuma Vihari Cricket
Highlights
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in the India B squad for Deodhar Trophy
  • Parthiv Patel will lead India B in the upcoming tournament
  • Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will lead India A and India C respectively
