Indian cricket team pacer Ishant Sharma is quarantining in Southampton along with the rest of India's Test squad ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 18 against New Zealand. On Monday, he shared clicks of a picturesque view from his hotel room, which is attached to the Ageas Bowl. Ishant captioned the Twitter post "Let's talk a little about this room with a view!" Ishant showed off a few poses with beautiful sunset overlooking the stadium.

Let's talk a little about this room with a view! pic.twitter.com/8PH6s41Z3L — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 7, 2021

With 101 Test matches under his belt, Ishant will lead a lethal Indian bowling line-up that also includes the likes of Jasprit Burmah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

The Indian team completed their three-day managed isolation on June 6 after arriving in England from Mumbai on June 3.

India will be joined by New Zealand, who are currently involved in a two-Test series against England. The second Test will begin from June 10 after the first ended in a draw at Lord's.

Ishant is also part of the Indian Test squad that is scheduled to play five Test matches against hosts England from August 4.

Venues for India's five Test matches against England include Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Lord's, Headingley in Leeds, The Oval in London and Old Trafford in Manchester.

As per recent reports, India will also play against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series beginning July 13. Following that will be a three-match T20I series scheduled to start on July 21.

The report, however, added that none of the players involved in the Test tour of England will be travelling to Sri Lanka for the limited over series.