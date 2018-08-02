Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery In Manchester

Wriddhiman Saha underwent a successful laberal repair surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday. The Indian wicket-keeper was not picked for the ongoing series against England due to his injuries. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that Saha has undergone successful surgery and he was under complete supervision of the BCCI medical team. "Here's wishing @Wriddhipops a speedy recovery. He underwent a laberal repair surgery in Manchester today under the supervision of BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI tweeted.

Saha, who sustained his shoulder injury in January, took to social media to thank his well-wishers for their support. "Thank You for all your concern and love. My surgery went well. Lots of love to you all," the 33-year-old said.

The BCCI had revealed Saha's condition in July. None of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) officials wanted to come on record. Saha was declared fit on March 19, just two and half weeks before the IPL started.

Later, he again sustained a shoulder injury on May 7 and was again given ultrasound injections in Delhi. He was rested for five Indian Premier League (IPL) games.