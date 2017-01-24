Wriddhiman Saha Our No 1 Choice in Test Cricket: MSK Prasad

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Tuesday said that Wriddhiman Saha spot in the Indian Test squad was secure and that he was only replaced by Parthiv Patel due to an injury. Prasad clarified that the Irani Cup match was not his trial but a case of testing his match fitness.

"We had made it clear that someone who is coming back from injury, had to play in a domestic game and this was the best opportunity. Right now, Saha and Parthiv are the best Nos 1 and 2 that we have. It was only to test fitness that we had Saha play here."

While Parthiv enjoyed a good run in Tests with two half-centuries followed by Ranji Trophy winning hundred against Mumbai, Wriddhiman played a crucial knock in Irani Trophy as his 203 not out helped the Rest of India to chase down a near 400-run total.

"Personally, I can say that Wriddiman Saha was out of the team because of injury and not because he was out of form. He was 'Man of the Match' in the Kolkata Test against New Zealand and got a hundred in West Indies," said Prasad.

"I am happy how Parthiv has responded to the call-up. He is a fighter to the core. He single-handedly brought Gujarat from nowhere to being the Ranji Champions. He is in our scheme of things. There is just a minor difference between the two.

When it comes to Test cricket, it is always the man who keeps better who gets the nod," Prasad gave ample hint about what the selectors' decision will be.

Prasad felt the glove work of Parthiv has also improved considerably but Wriddhiman still has better hands. "Parthiv's glovework has definitely improved. But Saha has got better hands and that's where he scores little more points than Parthiv. With today's batting, Saha showed why he is the number one keeper-batsman in the country. When he came out to bat yesterday the team was struggling at 63-4, and to take the game away from Gujarat, is phenomenal. So it's a healthy competition between the two."

(With inputs from PTI)