Wriddhiman Saha, India's wicketkeeper-batsman, celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday. Wriddhiman Saha returned to international cricket in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa after a gap of almost two years. Wriddhiman Saha was out of action due to a shoulder injury. On Wriddhiman Saha's 35th birthday, his fans flooded Twitter with birthday wishes. Manoj Tiwary, who last played for Kings XI Punjab in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL), took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Wriddhiman Saha.

"Many many happy returns of the day 2 our Superman behind d stumps @Wriddhipops Keep up d gud work. Hav a great year ahead wit loads of success nd happiness. May God bless u always," Manoj Tiwary tweeted.

"Happy Birthday, @Wriddhipops May you catch lots of wickets and even more luck & happiness throughout the year. Have a great day," Mayank Agarwal also joined in to wish his India teammate.

Saha, who had a successful return to international cricket, had Virat Kohli's backing before he took the field in Vizag for the first Test against South Africa.

"Yes, Saha is fit and fine to go. He is going to start the series for us. His keeping credentials are for everyone to see. He has done well with the bat whenever he has got a chance. It was unfortunate that he was out with an injury. According to me he is the best keeper in the world. With these conditions he starts for us," Virat Kohli had said ahead of the first Test.

Saha repaid the faith shown in him by the Indian skipper by taking spectacular catches behind the stumps.

India defeated South Africa 3-0 to clean sweep the Test series and extend their lead at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table.