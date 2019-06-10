Would Have Been Happier To Get More Opportunities: Yuvraj Singh Bids Adieu To IPL Cricket

Announcing his retirement from all forms of international cricket as well as Indian Premier League (IPL), an emotional Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that he would have liked more opportunities in the recently concluded IPL 2019 as he had taken the call on retiring a year before the cash rich league commenced. Yuvraj Singh brought the curtain down on his international career of around 19 years and over 400 matches by holding a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Addressing the media, Yuvraj said that he always wanted to end his career on a high but he just got four matches in the whole IPL 2019 for Mumbai Indians. Yuvraj added 98 runs to his name at an average of 24.50 and also scored a half-century. But his exposure was limited to that.

"I am not available for IPL. I have retired from BCCI and international cricket. I am looking forward to play outside India (in T20 leagues)," he said.

"I was puzzled about how to end my career. It was, however, in my mind a year before IPL 2019 that the T20 tournament will be my last and I will give my best in it. But you do not get everything in life you wish for," he added.

Yuvraj said that at this very age he wants to enjoy the game of cricket by playing T20 leagues, provided the cricket board allows him to.

But presently, he just wants to take it easy.

"I just want to relax and enjoy my life now. The phase was full of stress," he added.

Overall, Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India in which he scored 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs respectively.

With PTI inputs