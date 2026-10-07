From the time Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 28 wickets in 16 matches in IPL 2026 - the highest by an Indian in this year's edition - there were growing murmurs about the seamer's continued absence from the national side. Bhuvneshwar, who has taken 63 wickets in 21 Tests, 141 in 121 ODIs and 90 in 87 T20Is, last played an international match in November 2022. That long break is finally set to end, with Bhuvneshwar being named in India's T20I squad for the series against New Zealand. The series will begin on October 22. According to a report in The Indian Express, there are "conversations" around making Bhuvneshwar part of India's plans for the 2027 World Cup, especially with problem of balance in the bowling. The report stated that the team management wants to assess his fitness before moving forward.

The 36-year-old last represented India in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval in November 2022. A strong run in the Indian Premier League over the last two seasons has helped the experienced seamer force his way back into the national setup.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 45 wickets across the last two IPL editions for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played an important role in the franchise's title-winning campaigns. His consistency with the new ball and wealth of experience have now earned him another opportunity in India's T20I setup.

The pacer had recently been named captain of India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes, but his inclusion in the T20I squad means he will miss the tournament.

Apart from Bhuvneshwar's return, the other notable change is the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy, who returns after recovering from the side strain that ruled him out following the first T20I against Afghanistan last month. Ravi Bishnoi, who was part of the previous squad, has been left out. India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also not been included, as he is expected to play a major role in the ODI and Test assignments.

India will begin the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch on October 22, with the second match also scheduled at the same venue on October 24. The teams will then move to Wellington for the third T20I on October 27, followed by matches in Auckland on October 30 and Hamilton on November 1.

The BCCI is yet to announce the squads for the ODI and Test legs of the tour. India are scheduled to play five ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand after the T20I series.

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