World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. In today's day and age, the importance of saving our environment is paramount to protect our planet. Indian sports personalities took to social media to share their views and importance about this day. India batsman Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "This World Environment Day, embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating biodiversity- clear blue skies. Birds in balconies and wildlife roaming around our streets. It's time for nature. Happy World Environment Day 2020".

Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to share a message on World Environment Day 2020. Shikhar Dhawan in his tweet wrote, "We are all connected to nature in many ways, hence it's our duty to preserve and take care of it. This World Environment Day, let us all take the pledge to keep our beautiful nature clean and protect it".

Suresh Raina in his tweet wrote, "This World Environment Day, let's renew our pledge to do more for mother earth and not repeat mistakes that have led to so much pollution in our air water and land. Let's make a better planet for our future generations".

Indian athlete Jinson Johnson also took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion with a beautiful picture. Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma also shared a message on Twitter to mark the occasion.

'Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.'

-John Ruskin



Rohit Sharma has been often seen taking to social media to share important messages for his fans regarding the environment. The opening batsman is also a brand ambassador of WWF India.