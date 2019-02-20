 
Nasser Hussain Backs This "Special Cricketer" To Be Included In England World Cup 2019 Squad

Updated: 20 February 2019 16:41 IST

Nasser Hussain also dubbed hosts England and India as favourites for the World Cup 2019.

Nasser Hussain Backs This "Special Cricketer" To Be Included In England World Cup 2019 Squad
England are touted as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Jofra Archer has impressed one and all with his all-round abilities while playing featuring in Twenty20 leagues around the world and first-class cricket. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has made it amply clear he is a big fan of the all-rounder. In the shortest format, Archer who was born in Barbados but holds a British passport, has scalped 105 wickets from 81 matches. While in first-class cricket, the Sussex player, has picked 131 wickets from a mere 28 matches with a brilliant economy rate of 3.09. Hussain believes Archer can improve the England squad for the World Cup and can be considered for it.

"I don't like last-minute changes, but there is a special cricketer out there in Jofra Archer," Hussain was quoted as saying to BCC Radio 5 by icc-cricket.com.

"If you've got an opportunity to improve your squad before a World Cup you must take it," he added.

However, Hussain revealed his concerns about England "freezing" and not performing up to the mark in the later stages of the mega-event, citing example of the Champions Trophy semi-final in 2017.

"But you look at the Champions Trophy (in 2017), where they got through to the semi-final at Cardiff, and suddenly, against Pakistan, they just froze a little bit," Hussain said.

"That's going to be the key to this side, whether Eoin Morgan (the England captain) can set his side up not to freeze in a knockout game as favourites. I think they're smarter now," he added.

The 50-year-old concluded by saying the hosts along with India will be the favourites to lift the World Cup 2019 trophy.

Advertisement

