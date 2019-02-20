Jofra Archer has impressed one and all with his all-round abilities while playing featuring in Twenty20 leagues around the world and first-class cricket. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has made it amply clear he is a big fan of the all-rounder. In the shortest format, Archer who was born in Barbados but holds a British passport, has scalped 105 wickets from 81 matches. While in first-class cricket, the Sussex player, has picked 131 wickets from a mere 28 matches with a brilliant economy rate of 3.09. Hussain believes Archer can improve the England squad for the World Cup and can be considered for it.

"I don't like last-minute changes, but there is a special cricketer out there in Jofra Archer," Hussain was quoted as saying to BCC Radio 5 by icc-cricket.com.

"If you've got an opportunity to improve your squad before a World Cup you must take it," he added.

However, Hussain revealed his concerns about England "freezing" and not performing up to the mark in the later stages of the mega-event, citing example of the Champions Trophy semi-final in 2017.

"But you look at the Champions Trophy (in 2017), where they got through to the semi-final at Cardiff, and suddenly, against Pakistan, they just froze a little bit," Hussain said.

"That's going to be the key to this side, whether Eoin Morgan (the England captain) can set his side up not to freeze in a knockout game as favourites. I think they're smarter now," he added.

The 50-year-old concluded by saying the hosts along with India will be the favourites to lift the World Cup 2019 trophy.