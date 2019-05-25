 
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score: James Neesham Strikes Twice In An Over, India 6 Down

Updated:5/25/2019 4:45:00 PM IST
ICC World Cup Live Score , IND vs NZ, Cricket Live Score: India and New Zealand look to ironing out the glitches before the World Cup begins.

IND vs NZ Live Score: Rohit Sharma fell in the second over to Trent Boult. © AFP

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India will take on New Zealand in their first World Cup 2019 warm-up match at the Kennington Oval on Saturday. While India have two World Cup titles to their name, New Zealand are yet to clinch their maiden title in the 50-over ICC mega event. Ahead of India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa on June 5, Virat Kohli and his team are in a desperate hunt for a suitable number four batsman, mostly among those that haven't been tested for the slot. KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav remain to be top contenders for the number four slot. Dubbed the most challenging World Cup ever owing to a format that is a throwback to the 1992 edition, Virat Kohli's team still arrived at the United Kingdom confident of adding to its two titles in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) showpiece event. India won the tournament in 1983 and 2011. Kohli's men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will start the tournament among the favourites alongside the host nation and defending champions Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Warm Up Match Live Score Updates, India vs New Zealand, Straight from Kennington Oval, London

  • 16:45 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Colin de Grandhomme once again goes down leg, MS Dhoni fails to play it fine and the ball tickles his thigh pad and races away to the fine leg fence for a four. 
  • 16:41 (IST)May 25, 2019
    James Neesham bowls that down leg and Karthik times that way too well but the ball goes straight to the only fielder behind sqaure leg. Neesham is also embarrassed as he knows that was a nothing delivery.
  • 16:39 (IST)May 25, 2019
    James Neesham drifts on the leg side and Dinesh Karthik flicks that along the ground to deep square leg for a four. Nice way to start his innings.
  • 16:36 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Williamson searching for wickets gave the ball to Neesham and he has proved his skipper right by foxing Hardik Pandya with his cross-seam delivery on the very first ball of the over. Hardik looked so good until that moment. He departs for 30 off 37 balls.
  • 16:33 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Hat-trick of boundaries. Hardik Pandya played another class shot through covers for a four. The ball was in the air for a while but the cover fielder had no chance. 
  • 16:30 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Ferguson bowls short and Pandya cramps Hardik for room but he shows his class by hitting it on the leg side for a fantastic boundary.
  • 16:29 (IST)May 25, 2019
    That was a beautiful delivery from Lockie Ferguson but Hardik Pandya tries to defend it and gets a thick outside edge. He was lucky that it went between keeper and wide slip towards third man for a four.
  • 16:21 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Ferguson goes short and it was right on money. MS Dhoni manages to glove the rising delivery, rather awkwardly, and it went over the wicketkeeper for a four. 
  • 16:12 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Hardik Pandya is playing against his nature and so far has been successful. He is waiting for bowlers to make a mistake and bowl bad deliveries.
  • 16:06 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Grandhomme bowls short and Hardik goes for a pull and was in no control of that shot and the ball goes to the fine leg. The batsmen complete two runs.
  • 15:59 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Hardik Pandya gets on to his front foot and welcomes Lockie Ferguson with a sweet shot through cover for a four. That was some timing.
  • 15:56 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been bowled by his IPL teammate Colin de Grandhomme. Grandhomme foxed Kohli with his off cutter. He goes for 18.
  • 15:53 (IST)May 25, 2019
    India are 39/3 after 10 overs. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are batting at 18 and 8 respectively. New Zealand are off to a great start. Boult and Southee both have bowled five overs each. The former has picked up three wickets and given just 20 runs.
  • 15:46 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Hardik Pandya transferred his weight on the front foot to stroke that ball away for a four. There was no feet movement from Hardik.
  • 15:41 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Trent Boult goes wide and full and forces Virat Kohli to stretch his arms, who manages to time it just enough and in the gap for a four. He lost his grip in the process. 
  • 15:37 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Hardik Pandya has walked into bat ahead of MS Dhoni at No. 5. Is it the right move... only time will tell.
  • 15:35 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Trent Boult is on fire. Three Indian batmen are back to pavillion and all have been dismissed by the same bowler. KL Rahul goes for a pre-determined cut short and the ball didn't have enough width and ends up playing it onto his stumps. He departs for 6.
  • 15:32 (IST)May 25, 2019
    KL Rahul smokes that wide delivery towards cover point for a gorgeous four. He timed that ball to perfection and showed his class.
  • 15:27 (IST)May 25, 2019
    This time KL Rahul is the batsman and New Zealand have taken DRS. The replay suggests that the ball would have missed the stumps and New Zealand lose their review.
  • 15:24 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and drives that away swinging delivery from Trent Boult on the off side for an exquisite four.
  • 15:18 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Boult beats Dhawan and wicketkeeper from behind stumps is the only person appealing. Kane Williamson has taken a review. The snickometer shows some movement and Dhawan has to go. 
  • 15:14 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Virat Kohli walks down the crease and plays it through cover for a wonderful four. Pure class and timing. Southee also knows that the delivery was not that bad.
  • 15:12 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Trent Boult has bowled a brilliant over. He conceded just one run and dismissed Rohit Sharma.
  • 15:09 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Trent Boult has hit Rohit Sharma in front of the wickets and umpire Kumar Dhramasena has given him out and he has gone for a review. The replay suggests it would have just clicked the stumps. Rohit has to depart. Skipper Virat Kohli walks into bat.
  • 15:06 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Tim Southee bowls that one down leg and Rohit Sharma played it with soft hands behind square for a single.
  • 15:00 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Shikahr Dhawan and Rohit Sharma walk in to bat for India and Tim Southee has the ball for New Zealand.
  • 14:59 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Breet Lee in his pitch report says conditions are overcast, the pitch has good covering of green grass and will assist the bowlers.
  • 14:43 (IST)May 25, 2019
  • 14:40 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar will not feature in today's game. 
  • 14:32 (IST)May 25, 2019
    India skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat against New Zealand.
  • 14:31 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of warmup match between India and New Zealand ahead of World Cup 2019 which will start from May 30.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Now Trending

