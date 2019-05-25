Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score: James Neesham Strikes Twice In An Over, India 6 Down
ICC World Cup Live Score , IND vs NZ, Cricket Live Score: India and New Zealand look to ironing out the glitches before the World Cup begins.
Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India will take on New Zealand in their first World Cup 2019 warm-up match at the Kennington Oval on Saturday. While India have two World Cup titles to their name, New Zealand are yet to clinch their maiden title in the 50-over ICC mega event. Ahead of India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa on June 5, Virat Kohli and his team are in a desperate hunt for a suitable number four batsman, mostly among those that haven't been tested for the slot. KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav remain to be top contenders for the number four slot. Dubbed the most challenging World Cup ever owing to a format that is a throwback to the 1992 edition, Virat Kohli's team still arrived at the United Kingdom confident of adding to its two titles in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) showpiece event. India won the tournament in 1983 and 2011. Kohli's men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will start the tournament among the favourites alongside the host nation and defending champions Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:35 (IST)May 25, 2019Trent Boult is on fire. Three Indian batmen are back to pavillion and all have been dismissed by the same bowler. KL Rahul goes for a pre-determined cut short and the ball didn't have enough width and ends up playing it onto his stumps. He departs for 6.
KL Rahul @trent_boult is on at The Oval! India are 29/3 after seven overs. #CWC19
- 14:32 (IST)May 25, 2019India skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat against New Zealand.
- 14:31 (IST)May 25, 2019Hello and welcome to the live coverage of warmup match between India and New Zealand ahead of World Cup 2019 which will start from May 30.
