World Cup 2011 Victory Recalled By Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

Updated: 02 April 2019 17:32 IST

It was on April 2, 2011, when India won the World Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar called India's World Cup win the "best moment" of his cricketing life. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag relived the golden memories of India's World Cup 2011 win. It was exactly eight years ago on Tuesday when MS Dhoni led India to their second World Cup title with a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the final. While batting legend Sachin Tendulkar called it the "best moment" of his cricketing life, former explosive India opener asked his fans how they celebrated India's World Cup triumph. "Best moment of my cricketing life. @cricketworldcup @BCCI," Tendulkar tweeted along with a minute and 13 seconds long video.

"It was the biggest day of my life on the cricket field. Eight years have passed on and the next World Cup is around the corner. I know the team is yet to be announced, but whosoever gets selected, it will be our team," Tendulkar said in the video.

"If you notice the Team India jersey, there are three stars above the BCCI logo. Those three stars symbolise India's three World Cup titles. Let's make it four this time. Come join me to support the Indian team in the World Cup," he added.

Tendulkar's World Cup-winning opening partner Sehwag joined in saying: "WHAT A DAY! World Cup 2011. 8 years ago on this day, we lived a dream and the whole nation celebrated. How did you celebrate?"

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians also joined the celebration, sharing a photograph of Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, all of whom played vital roles in India's victory.

"India's leading run-getter. Leading wicket-taker. Man of the Tournament. As the clock strikes 12, three members from India's 2011 World Cup winning side reunite for a selfie on the same day in the same city," Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.

India won the ODI World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011, and T20 World Cup once in 2007. India's squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK, is expected to be announced by the end of April.

Highlights
  • Tendulkar and Sehwag relived the golden memories of World Cup 2011 win
  • Eight years ago, Dhoni led India to their second World Cup title
  • India won the ODI World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011
