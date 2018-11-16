 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Women's World T20, Preview: India Take On Australia To Decide Table-Toppers
Read In

Updated: 16 November 2018 18:33 IST

Both India and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20I.

Women
India defeated Ireland on Thursday to qualify for the semi-finals. © Twitter

India will look to finish their final match of the group stage of ICC Women's World T20I against Australia with a win when they meet at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in Saturday. An all-round performance from the team against Ireland, led by veteran Mithali Raj, helped India book a berth in the semi-finals and with momentum behind them, India will now look to finish at the on top of the Group B when they lock horns against one of the toughest opponents of the tournament. After registering an emphatic 52-run win against Ireland on Thursday, Indian women qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing. India have won all three matches in the group so far.

 

Ahead of the start of the match top-order batsman Smriti Mandhana asserted that the team is looking to continue with their dominant run. Although, the match being a dead rubber - both teams have qualified for the semis - Mandhana said that the mindset of the players has been to win every single match.

"That's what our mindset will be, and to go all out. Before coming into the World T20, Ramesh Powar (coach) had told us that you have to dominate each and every match, so that is the only mindset which we had the last three matches, and I don't think it will change in the next match," icc-cricket.com quoted Mandhana as saying.

Australia, on the other hand are also unbeaten in the tournament so far. After defeating Pakistan in their first match by 52 runs, the Meg Lanning-led side registered a thumping nine-wicket win against Ireland. In the third match of the group stage, Australia defeated neighbouring New Zealand by 33 runs to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Batting trio of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj will once again be in focus and will look to score most of the runs against a tidy Australian bowling line-up. In the bowling department, the team will bank on spin duo of Dayalan Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav (India's top wicket takers) to restrict the Australian batting order.

For Australia, Alyssa Healy, who is currently the top scorer in the tournament with 156 runs, will look to make yet another impression and help the team continue their winning streak ahead of the knockout stages.

Squads

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Australia - Meg Lanning (capt), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.

Comments
Topics : India Women Australia Women Smriti Mandhana Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur Providence Stadium, Guyana Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet has been the top scorer for India in the tournament so far
  • Australia have remained unbeaten in the group stages so far
  • Australia currently top the group table with 6 points
Related Articles
Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay Fail To Impress In India A
Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay Fail To Impress In India A's Dominating Show Against New Zealand A
Women
Women's World T20: India Will Go All Out Against Australia, Says Smriti Mandhana
Will Keep Scoring Runs For India, Says Mithali Raj After Surpassing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Will Keep Scoring Runs For India, Says Mithali Raj After Surpassing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
ICC Women
ICC Women's World T20: Spinners Shine As India Beat Ireland To Enter Semi-Finals
Mithali Raj Ahead Of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Highest T20I Run-Scorer In India
Mithali Raj Ahead Of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Highest T20I Run-Scorer In India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.