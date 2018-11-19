 
ICC Savagely Trolls Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet After Receiving Unfair Flak

Updated: 19 November 2018 12:23 IST

Pakistan fans were upset that their team did not figure in ICCs permutations for the Women's World T20 final.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter handle was in beast mode on Sunday night after coming under a barrage from Pakistan fans. ICC put out a poll on Twitter to ask fans who they thought would contest the Women's World T20 final. The options given were West Indies vs India, West Indies vs England, Australia vs India and Australia vs England. However, the Twitter thread was quickly taken over by angry Pakistan fans, who were incensed by ICC's decision to leave their team out of the reckoning.

Pakistan fans took ICC to task for not including their team in the poll and incorrectly pointed to Pakistan's No.1 ranking.

But the ICC came back with an absolute savage troll.

The options given by the ICC were taken from the four teams that have reached the semi-final stage. Unfortunately for the Pakistan fans, their team never made it out of the group stages.

Pakistan fans also wrongly tweeted that their team is ranked No.1 in women's T20Is. Pakistan actually top the rankings in men's T20I cricket but in women's T20I rankings, the team languishes in seventh place.

Pakistan had a torrid time in the ICC Women's World T20 being held in the West Indies. They were in Group B alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Ireland.

Pakistan won just one match -- against Ireland but were completely outplayed by the rest of the teams in Group B.

India topped Group B thanks to a crushing win over the No.1 ranked Australia women's team. India ended the group stage unbeaten and will now take on England in semi-final 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on November 22 (Nov 23 -- IST).

The first semi-final will be contested between defending champions the Windies and Australia.

The final of the tournament will be played at Antigua on November 24 (Nov 25 -- IST).

Comments
Topics : England Women India Women Australia Women West Indies Women International Cricket Council Cricket
Highlights
  • ICC trolls Pakistan fans after coming under fire on Twitter
  • ICC put out a poll asking fans for the final lineup at Women's World T20
  • Pakistan fans were incensed that their team had been left out
