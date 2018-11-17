 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Darren Sammy Savagely Trolls Proteas Spinner As Windies Beat South Africa In Women's World T20

Updated: 17 November 2018 09:44 IST

South Africa fell well short of the Windies total, giving Sammy the opportunity to savagely troll the South African.

Darren Sammy Savagely Trolls Proteas Spinner As Windies Beat South Africa In Women
Darren Sammy was called out by South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. © AFP

Former Windies captain Darren Sammy was called out by South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi during the Women's World T20 match between the Windies and South Africa. It was a classic case of counting your chickens before they hatch for Shamsi. The South African wrist spinner posted a video on Twitter during the match, backing the Proteas women to beat their Windies counterpart while chasing a small target. However, South Africa fell well short of the Windies total, giving Sammy the opportunity to turn the tables on Shamsi and savagely troll the South African.

Shamsi's confidence in the Proteas women's team was not unfounded with Windies managing to score just 107 for seven in 20 overs after being put into bat.

Shabnim Ismail registered figures of 3 for 12 in her four overs as just three Windies batters managed to get into double figures. Captain Dane van Niekerk did a good job with the ball, taking two wickets for just 8 runs in 3 overs.

With South Africa coasting at 48 for one in 10.5 overs, Shamsi and the entire country would have been hoping for a swift finish to the game. But all that changed very quickly in favour of the Caribbean outfit.

Lizelle Lee fell after a solid knock of 24 but what followed her wicket was complete carnage. South African batters fell like nine pins as Windies captain Stafanie Taylor ran riot with the ball.

Taylor picked up four wickets, giving away just 12 runs in 3.4 overs as South Africa were packed off for 76 in 18.4 overs.

Taylor's heroics and some suicidal running between the wickets saw Windies register, what in the end turned out to be a comfortable win for the Windies. 

South Africa's dismal chase saw them lose nine wickets for just 28 runs and that catastrophic batting put them fourth on the points table in Group A. 

Windies lead Group A with two wins from as many games (4 points) while South Africa have one win in two matches (2 points).

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team West Indies Women South Africa Women Cricket Darren Sammy Tabraiz Shamsi
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shamsi was backing the Proteas women to beat the Windies in World T20
  • It was a case of counting your chickens before they hatch for Shamsi
  • The South African spinner posted a video on Twitter during the match
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Incident: Darren Sammy Defends Steve Smith, Criticises Media Coverage
Ball-Tampering Incident: Darren Sammy Defends Steve Smith, Criticises Media Coverage
Dinesh Chandimal Sweats As Sri Lanka And West Indies Draw
Dinesh Chandimal Sweats As Sri Lanka And West Indies Draw 'Controversial' 2nd Test
Darren Sammy Plays Hilarious April Fool
Darren Sammy Plays Hilarious April Fool's Day Prank On Fans
Pakistan Super League: Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan Star As Islamabad United Beat Peshawar Zalmi To Clinch Title
Pakistan Super League: Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan Star As Islamabad United Beat Peshawar Zalmi To Clinch Title
When And Where To Watch, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.