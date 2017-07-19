Women's World Cup, Semi-Final India Vs Australia: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

India will take on Australia at County Ground, Derby.

India defied many odds to enter the ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals, where they will be taking on defending champions Australia. India and Australia met before the league stage as well and that match was won decisively by Australia.

India have fine wins over England and New Zealand, which were key for their progress into the semis. The Mithali Raj-led side will be challenged by Australia but may still be able to create and upset.

When will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final match be played?

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final match will be played on July 20.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final match be played?

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final match will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

What time does the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final match start?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final match live?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. Catch all the live updates of the match at sports.ndtv.com