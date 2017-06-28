 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Women's World Cup, India Vs West Indies: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 28 June 2017 19:11 IST

How to Watch India vs West Indies ICC Women's World Cup match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from County Ground, Taunton on June 29, 2017.

Women's World Cup, India Vs West Indies: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
India face West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup. © Twitter

The Indian girls, brimming with confidence after upstaging England, would look to keep their winning momentum when they take on the West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday. The Indian women could not have asked for a better start to the tournament as they stunned hosts England by 35 runs in their tournament-opener. The West Indies, on the other hand, lost by eight wickets to fancied Australia in their opening match. Going into their second game against West Indies, captain Mithali Raj, said "We still have six more games in the group stage, so I just hope the girls continue this form. All games are going to be very close and intense. I hope that the team really improves over the coming matches."

When will the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be played on June 29.

Where will the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Taunton.

How do I watch India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match live?

The India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Women West Indies Women Mithali Raj Stafanie Roxann Taylor Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls vs England
  • India beat England by 35 runs
  • The match will be held at County Ground, Taunton
Related Articles
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Confident India Eager To Continue Winning Run Against West Indies
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Confident India Eager To Continue Winning Run Against West Indies
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India Make History, Become First Team To Use DRS
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India Make History, Become First Team To Use DRS
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: This Is Why Mithali Raj Was Reading A Book Before Batting
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: This Is Why Mithali Raj Was Reading A Book Before Batting
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.