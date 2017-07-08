 
Women's World Cup, India Vs South Africa: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 08 July 2017 10:45 IST

How to Watch India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Leicester on July 8, 2017.

Women's World Cup, India Vs South Africa: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
India will take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday © Twitter

A confident India will seek to extend their unbeaten run to five matches and secure a semi-final spot when they take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday. India are on a rampaging run having beaten England, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka convincingly to be second in the standings behind Australia. South Africa, on the other hand, are fifth with two wins and a loss from four games with one ending in a washout.

When will the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will be played on July 8.

Where will the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Leicester.

How do I watch India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match live?

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1+ and Star Sports HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar.

Highlights
  • India have won all the matches in the tournament
  • India will enter semi-finals if they beat South Africa
  • South Africa are fifth in the points table
