Women's World Cup: India Captain Mithali Raj Sets Two New ODI Records

Mithali Raj scored 71 runs against England in the Women's World Cup on June 24. © Twitter

India captain Mithali Raj became the first woman cricketer to score seven consecutive fifties in One Day Internationals (ODIs) after she played a terrific knock against England in the World Cup on Saturday. Mithali, who brought up her fifty in just 56 balls, was dismissed for 71. Apart from this, Mithali has also notched up the most number of ODI half-centuries (47) by any woman cricketer. Apart from this, Mithali has scored 5852 runs in 178 games and is on course to become the first cricketer to reach 6000 ODI runs in the World Cup.

The India team put up a competitive total of 281 for 3 courtesy of a brilliant batting display by Poonam Raut (86) and Smriti Mandhana (90).

Mithali Raj 70*, 64, 73*, 51*, 54, 62* & 50* - now 1st woman to make 7 consecutive 50+ in Women's ODI history!#ENGWvINDW#WWC17#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 24, 2017

Mithali Raj makes ODI history (x2). Now has the most ODI half-centuries (47) and longest consecutive run of 50s (7) #WWC17 — Francis Kelly (@_Franciskelly) June 24, 2017

Mithali had earlier scored 70* (vs Sri Lanka), 64 (vs South Africa), 73* (vs Bangladesh), 51* (vs South Africa), 54 (vs South Africa) and 62* (vs South Africa). Mithali has scored fifty in every innings she has played since Feb 7, 2017.

Brilliant batting display by the top order helped India register their highest total against England in a World Cup Match.

England, skipper Heather Knight finished with the figures of two for 41 from her 7 overs.