Women's World Cup, Final, India Vs England: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 22 July 2017 11:58 IST

The final sees this year's edition come full circle, with India having upset the form book to beat England by 35 runs in the tournament opener in Derby on June 24.

India face England in the final of the World Cup on Sunday. © Twitter

India have the chance to alter the course of cricket history when they face hosts England in the Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. Since the tournament's inception in 1973 -- two years before the men's World Cup started - it has been dominated by England and Australia, with New Zealand, in 2000, the only other country to have won the event. The final sees this year's edition come full circle, with India having upset the form book to beat England by 35 runs in the tournament opener in Derby on June 24.

When will the India vs England Women's World Cup final match be played?

The India vs England Women's World Cup final match will be played on July 23.

Where will the India vs England Women's World Cup final match be played?

The India vs England Women's World Cup final match will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground.

What time does the live streaming of the India vs England Women's World Cup final match start?

The live streaming of the India vs England Women's World Cup final match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs England Women's World Cup final match live?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. Catch all the live updates of the match at sports.ndtv.com

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • India beat Australia by 36 runs in the 2nd semi-final
  • England beat South Africa in the first semi-final
  • India play England in the final on Sunday
