 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

After Harmanpreet Kaur's Record-Breaking Knock, A Powerful Message From Her Mother

Updated: 21 July 2017 11:47 IST

Harmanpreet, the Indian vice-captain, smashed a career-best magical 171 off 115 balls, leaving the Australian bowlers in a daze and helping India post an imposing total of 281/4 in a reduced match of 42 overs a side due to inclement weather.

After Harmanpreet Kaur's Record-Breaking Knock, A Powerful Message From Her Mother
Harmanpreet's 3rd ODI ton was embellished with 20 fours and as many as 7 sixes. ©

Harmanpreet Kaur's mother delivered a powerful message after her daughter's heroics for India in the semi-final against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday. "Girls must be empowered, shouldn't be killed in womb. The way my daughter made the country proud, other girls should also be encouraged," she told ANI after Harmanpreet powered India to a 36-run win over defending champions Australia in Derby. Harmanpreet's 171 not out was the highest score by an Indian player, male or female, in a World Cup knockout match. Amid the celebrations at Harmanpreet's home in Moga, her father Harminder Singh said, "We want her to further excel, win the World Cup and make the nation proud."

Harmanpreet, the Indian vice-captain, smashed a career-best 171 off 115 balls, leaving the Australian bowlers in a daze and helping India post an imposing total of 281/4 in a match reduced to 42 overs a side due to inclement weather.

The innings could well be termed as the best ever played by an Indian woman in the limited-overs cricket. This is also the second highest individual score in ODIs for India behind Deepti Sharma's 188 not out against South Africa earlier this year.

Harmanpreet's third ODI century was embellished with 20 fours and as many as seven sixes.

It was out of the world power-hitting by the girl, something that has made her a stand-out player for India.

The milestone from 51 to 100 was reached in 26 balls while she raced to 150 from 101 in mere 17 balls. The sixes flew from her bat with regularity as the Aussie bowlers had no clue as to what hit them.

Topics : Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar India Women Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 171 vs Australia
  • India beat Australia by 36 runs
  • India play England in the final on Sunday
Related Articles
Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Stars As India Outclass Australia To Reach Final
Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Stars As India Outclass Australia To Reach Final
Women's World Cup 2017 Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes Unbeaten 171, Virat Kohli And Others Congratulate Her
Women's World Cup 2017 Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes Unbeaten 171, Virat Kohli And Others Congratulate Her
Women's World Cup Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur Slams 171*, Becomes 5th Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs
Women's World Cup Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur Slams 171*, Becomes 5th Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.