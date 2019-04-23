 
Women's T20 Challenge To Begin On May 6

Updated: 23 April 2019 23:19 IST

Three teams are set to play four Women's T20 Challenge matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Women
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will led their respective teams. © BCCI

Three teams are set to play four Women's T20 Challenge matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as standalone games during the IPL Playoff week, beginning May 6. The teams -- Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity -- will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world's best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women's cricket, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

Last year in Mumbai, the one-off match was played as a curtain-raiser to the first IPL Qualifier and comprised two teams -- Supernovas and Trailblazers. India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, respectively.

The match was conducted as a means to test the feasibility of starting an IPL-style women's T20 league in the country. Although the match was a last-ball thriller and was telecasted by the board's host broadcaster, the crowd present at the venue was thin, partly because the game had a 2 pm start.

Supernovas clinched the match by three wickets, with New Zealand and Trailblazers' Suzie Bates winning the Player of the Match award.

The match also featured other overseas players including Australia's Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, and Alyssa Healy, England's Danielle Wyatt and Danielle Hazell, and New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

Schedule:

May 6 - Supernovas vs Trailblazers

May 8 - Trailblazers vs Velocity

May 9 - Supernovas vs Velocity

The final between the first and second placed team will be held on May 11.

Comments
Topics : Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Highlights
  • Three teams are set to play four Women's T20 Challenge matches
  • Teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket
  • Supernovas clinched the match by three wickets
