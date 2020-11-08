Defending champions Supernovas will have their eyes etched on winning their third title in a row when they face Trailblazers in the final of Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas led by Harmanpreet Kaur marched into the final with a narrow two-run win over Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers on Saturday. The three-team tournament has been contested closely so far, with each team winning and losing a game each and the finalists were decided on the basis of their Net Run-Rate (NRR). Trailblazers' emphatic nine-wicket win over Velocity helped them finish on top, while the defending champions performed well under pressure in Match 3 to book a place in the final.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu has been the standout perform for the Supernovas and she played a crucial knock of 67 runs off 48 balls that helped her side post a strong total in their second match. She has scored the most number of runs in the two matches.

Their skipper Harmanpreet has also made decent contributions with the bat but hasn't been able to build on to the bright starts. Both these players will have to produce their top game, if Supernovas are to complete a hat-trick of titles.

For Trailblazers, their star performers have been their two bowlers Sophie Ecclestone and Indian veteran Jhulan Goswami, who are currently leading the wicket charts with four and three wickets respectively.

Supernovas also have quality bowlers in their side who can turn the match in their side's favour with their guile and variations. Radha Yadav has picked up three wickets -- with two of them coming in their previous game.

Another important part of Supernovas' bowling attack is star leg-spinner Poonam Yadav who was perhaps underutilised in their last game where skipper Harmanpreet made her bowl only one over.

Promoted

Talking about Trailblazers' batting, the onus will be on skipper Smriti Mandhana who looked in good touch in their previous game, scoring 33 off 40 balls.

Her opening partner Deandra Dottin played some attacking shots up front but couldn't carry on for long, getting out on 27 off 15 balls. If she gets going she can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.