Supernovas face Velocity in the opening fixture of the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. Supernovas is captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, are they are also the defending champions. Supernovas will be aiming for their third straight title. They have won the first two editions of this tournament. Velocity is captained by Mithali Raj, and they will be hoping to defy the odds and grab a win.

What time will the Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match begin?

The Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match is on Wednesday, November 4.

Where to watch live streaming of the Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The live streaming of the Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where will the Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match be played?

The Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The Supernovas vs Velocity 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)