International Women's Day: Mithali Raj, Manika Batra Lead Wishes For "Strong Women"

Updated: 08 March 2019 16:05 IST

Other athletes including Kidambi Srikanth and Ajinkya Rahane also sent Women's Day messages.

International Women
Mithali Raj is the leading run-scorer in women's ODI cricket. © Twitter

India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and ace table-tennis player Manika Batra led the International Women's Day celebrations on the social media on Friday. World's leading run-scorer in women's One-day International cricket, Mithali Raj tweeted on the special occasion, saying: "Here's to strong women! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them." Manika Batra, on the other hand, thanked three most important women in her life - her mother, sister and sister in law. "A toast to all the lovely Ladies! Happy Women's Day #mystrength #mom #sister #bhabi #HappyWomensDay2019," she said on Twitter.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also joined in and lauded the "incredible women around the world".

"A very #HappyWomensDay2019 to all the incredible women around the world. Never forget, it's because of them this world is a better place to live in! More power to all of you," Srikanth tweeted.

On Thursday, Srikanth had to toil hard to seal a place in the quarter-finals of the All England Open badminton championships. seventh seed Srikanth recovered from a mid-game slump to register a 21-17 11-21 21-12 win over Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie, his first victory over the Indonesian in the last three meetings.

India's Test cricket team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posted a note of gratefulness for his wife Radhika Dhopavkar on International Women's Day.

Rahane tweeted: "She's the one who makes my life complete! #WomensDay is not only about respecting them for a day, but about to make it as a habit all year round. Wishing all the powerful women out there, a very happy Women's Day!"

The International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to promote gender equality and awareness of women's rights.

