India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and ace table-tennis player Manika Batra led the International Women's Day celebrations on the social media on Friday. World's leading run-scorer in women's One-day International cricket, Mithali Raj tweeted on the special occasion, saying: "Here's to strong women! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them." Manika Batra, on the other hand, thanked three most important women in her life - her mother, sister and sister in law. "A toast to all the lovely Ladies! Happy Women's Day #mystrength #mom #sister #bhabi #HappyWomensDay2019," she said on Twitter.

Here's to strong women! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. #HappyWomensDay2019 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 8, 2019

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also joined in and lauded the "incredible women around the world".

"A very #HappyWomensDay2019 to all the incredible women around the world. Never forget, it's because of them this world is a better place to live in! More power to all of you," Srikanth tweeted.

A very #HappyWomensDay2019 to all the incredible women around the world. Never forget, it's because of them this world is a better place to live in!

More power to all of you. — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) March 8, 2019

On Thursday, Srikanth had to toil hard to seal a place in the quarter-finals of the All England Open badminton championships. seventh seed Srikanth recovered from a mid-game slump to register a 21-17 11-21 21-12 win over Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie, his first victory over the Indonesian in the last three meetings.

India's Test cricket team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posted a note of gratefulness for his wife Radhika Dhopavkar on International Women's Day.

Rahane tweeted: "She's the one who makes my life complete! #WomensDay is not only about respecting them for a day, but about to make it as a habit all year round. Wishing all the powerful women out there, a very happy Women's Day!"

She's the one who makes my life complete!#WomensDay is not only about respecting them for a day, but about to make it as a habit all year round. Wishing all the powerful women out there, a very happy Women's Day! pic.twitter.com/VfJ3oHKu6l — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 8, 2019

The International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to promote gender equality and awareness of women's rights.