WBBL: Sydney Sixers Steal Quick Single to Tie Match As Melbourne Renegades Celebrate Too Early

The Melbourne Renegades won a nail-biting contest against Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday. However, the match will be remembered for the Renegades' premature victory celebration that almost cost them the win. Sarah Aley, with Sixers needing three off the final ball for the win, inside-edged Amy Satterthwaite to short fine leg for a single. As soon as Kris Britt threw the ball to her, keeper Emma Inglis launched into a celebration without breaking the wickets. Aley quickly took the second run to tie match despite Sattherthwaite's desperate attempt to run her out.